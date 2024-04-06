CODP conducts Inter-state Occupational English Test (OET) offline coaching

Mangaluru: CODP, a Mangalore Diocesan NGO at its Golden Jubilee Year (1974-2024), conducts OET offline coaching for Nursing aspirants from April 5th to 21, 2024. Fortnightly offline coaching sessions are conducted at Shanthi Hall at CODP by Eduskills International Founder Rev. Fr. Saleen Joseph, Cambridge University certified trainer & his team.

The offline coaching for OET is attended by students from Mangalore and Udupi Diocese, as well as students from Gujarat, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh. Since it is an offline coaching only 21 students were admitted. It covers 4 modules: Reading, Writing, Listening and Speaking.

The Eduskills International in collaboration with CODP also conducts OET online coaching for Nursing students; especially students in Mangalore & Udupi districts of Karnataka. The offline classes are supported with audio-visuals, print materials and practical sessions. Thanks to Fr Anil Fernandes Secretary, Canara Communication Centre for audio visual support.

The programme is organized by Fr. Vincent dsouza Secretary, CODP and CODP/ISD personnel.

Eduskills the world fame virtual platform has 51000 members; with the motto “To make you fall in love with OET” has 12357 links to various videos and files on OET Learning.



