CODP holds Training on Strengthening SHG Okkoota

Mangaluru: Canara Organization for Development and Peace (CODP) ® organized training on strengthening of Okkoota for Jeevan Raksha and Spandana Okkoota members at the CODP Mother Theresa Hall on June 22. The Resource persons were Rev. Fr Vincent D’Souza, Director of CODP, and Mrs Lydia Moras, Coordinator of CODP.

The training commenced with a prayer led by Ashirvad Mahasangha members from Bajpe.

Mrs Madhu Kumari, a member of Sinchana Mahasangha, Talapady welcomed the gathering.

Fr Vincent D’Souza explained that all SHGs enable members to pool their savings and start small businesses. This promotes financial independence and reduces reliance on external lenders. These groups provide a platform for members to share experiences, offer emotional support, and collectively address common challenges. He also explained that, through training and workshops, SHGs enhance members’ skills in areas such as financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

Mrs Mishel, a member of Vanitha Mahasangha, Manjeshwar delivered the vote of thanks.

45 members participated in the programme.