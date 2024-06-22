LS poll results tight slap to CM Siddaramaiah, Dy CM Shivakumar: Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru: Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Pralhad Joshi stated on Saturday that just within a year of the assembly election, the people of Karnataka have given a tight slap for the arrogance of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar.

Speaking at the felicitation programme for central ministers and MPs from Karnataka, Joshi expressed his gratitude to the voters and party workers for this outcome. He remarked that CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM Shivakumar should have resigned over the Valmiki Tribal Welfare Board scam. “We should strive to overthrow the corrupt, anti-Hindu Congress government which has imposed inflation on the people,” he appealed.

The NDA managed a great victory despite the Congress’s propaganda in the country. No one should forget that after the late PM Jawaharlal Nehru, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who made it to the PM’s post for a third consecutive term, Joshi stated.

BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra stated that the election results proved that Karnataka is a fortress of the BJP. Amid the propaganda by the Congress, the people have blessed the BJP-JD(S) alliance. The Congress, which had won only one seat in 2019, might have won 9 seats in 2024. The BJP and JD(S) gained leads in more than 145 assembly constituencies in the state. “Our candidates have secured leads in the constituencies of cabinet ministers,” he added.

“We have to focus our energies on the forthcoming Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections now,” he stated.

Former CM B.S. Yediyurappa stated that the Congress stands for false guarantees, corruption, mismanagement and zero development. “The party workers have to convince people on these fronts. We have to win the Bengaluru civic polls, Zilla Panchayat, Taluk Panchayat and Gram Panchayat elections. We have to show our strength in these elections,” he stated.