College girl dies of dengue in K’taka’s Chikkamagaluru



Bengaluru: A college girl has succumbed to dengue fever in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru city, officials said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as 18-year-old Suhana Bhanu, a resident of Mohammad Khan Lane in the city.

Suhana was admitted to Malle Gowda District Hospital and passed away on Thursday.

This development has raised concerns, prompting health department officials to be on high alert and implement precautionary measures. Further details regarding the case are yet to emerge.

Additionally, the number of Monkey Fever cases were steadily increasing in the district.

The department has set up a separate ward at the Koppa Government Hospital to treat patients affected by Monkey Fever.



