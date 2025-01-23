Color Unisex Saloon Vandalized, Rama Sene Chief Prasad Attavar Arrested

Mangaluru: Police have arrested Prasad Attavar, the founder of the Ram Sena organization, for vandalizing Color Unisex Saloon at Bejai, on January 23.

Prasad Attavar was apprehended from a house near Kudupu on the outskirts of the city.

According to police, he was arrested following the actions of Ram Sena activists who vandalized the saloon.

Reports indicate that Prasad Attavar was taken into custody by CCB police while he was talking to the media. It has been reported that he admitted to the involvement of Rama Sena activists in the intrusion at the Saloon. Police are currently searching for the remaining accused.