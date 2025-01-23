Mangalore: Color Unisex Saloon Vandalism Case, Fourteen Arrested

Mangalore: The Barke police have arrested fourteen persons for vandalizing Color Unisex Saloon in Bejai on January 23.

The arrested have been identified as Harshraj alias Harshit, from Bantwal; Mohan Das alias Ravi Poojari from Moodushedde, Vamanjoor; Purandara Rai from Uppala, Kasaragod; Sachin from Ambedkar Nagar, Vamanjoor; Ravish from Fermanji, Ulaibettu; Suketh, from Benjanapadavu; Ankit, from Vamanjoor; Kali Muttu from Moodushedde; Abhilash from Tarigudde, Bondantila; Deepak from Moodushedde, Vamanjoor; Vignesh Saripalla, Pedamale; Sharan Raj from Monkey Stand; Pradeep Poojary from Moodushedde, and Prasad Attavar from Niddale, Gokarna, Mangaluru.

According to the police, on January 23, at around 11:50 AM, a group of 11 individuals barged into “Colors,” a unisex salon located in Aditya Complex near Bijai KSRTC in the Barke Police Station limits of Mangaluru City. The individuals accused the salon of engaging in immoral activities, verbally abused and threatened the female staff with life, vandalized the equipment in the salon, and assaulted the employees.

Based on a complaint filed by the salon owner, Sudheer Shetty, an FIR was registered at the Barke Police Station under Crime No. 06/2025. A case was filed under Sections 329(2), 324(5), 74, 351(3), 115(2), 109, 352, and 190 of BNS.

During the investigation, it was found that members of a certain organization were involved in the incident. A total of 14 accused have been arrested in this case.

Specific Roles of each accused with the involvement of any others is being further verified.