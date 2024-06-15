Comedian Maniesh Paul wishes Happy Birthday to his ‘mini me’

Mumbai: Actor Maniesh Paul, who is well-known for his deft comedic timing and adaptable hosting skills, on Saturday, wished a happy birthday to his “mini me.”

Paul also shared a series of throwback pictures of himself with his son, who is celebrating his eighth birthday, on Instagram.

Maniesh wrote: “And in no time he is 8 today! Happy Birthday mini me… Be the wonderful heart you are always!! Jo karna hai dil se kar! Fly my baby! and conquer.”

He also tagged his wife in the post and wrote: “Sanyukta Paul congrats to us! Love you,” followed by a heart emoji.

Maniesh, the popular host of television, became well-known for hosting a number of reality shows, such as ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2020’, ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, ‘Dance India Dance Lil Masters’, ‘Indian Idol’, and ‘Nach Baliye’.

He also made his Bollywood debut with a comedy thriller ‘Mickey Virus’, where he played a computer hacker.

On the personal front, he married his childhood sweetheart in 2007. The couple is blessed with two kids, a daughter and a son.