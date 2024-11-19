Community Spirit Soars at Mukut Mogarnad Get-Together in Zabeel Park

Dubai: The vibrant community of Mother of God Church Mogarnad came together for a memorable get-together at Zabeel Park on November 17th, from 9 AM to 5 PM. Families and individuals of all ages joined in the games and activities, creating a day filled with laughter, games, and cherished memories.

The day began with a prayer conducted by Ashwin Pinto, followed by a series of warm-up games. Mr. Viyon and Delson kept the crowd entertained with a variety of exciting activities. Everyone eagerly participated in team games, showcasing their skills.

A highlight of the event was the delicious food, including Breakfast and evening Tea featuring traditional Mangalorean dishes prepared by Coastal Bulters, Al Qusais.

Engaging team games like Dog and the Bone, Pyramid, Dumbe Challenge, Walk with Stick and Tug of War kept everyone involved throughout the day. A particularly special moment was the gift distribution, where each child received a surprise package filled with goodies. Adults also enjoyed surprises, with Housie-Housie offering prizes that added to the excitement of the day.

“This event truly brought our community together,” said Ronald Martis, the President of Mukut Mogarnad. “It’s wonderful to see everyone coming together today inspite of busy schedules, and reinforcing our sense of belonging”, and he promised to arrange many more such programs and requested for the support from the Parishners based in UAE.Ronald Martis was also recognized and honoured by the committee for the contributions towards the society and the recent Karnataka Rajyotsava award he received.

As the sun began to set, the day concluded with heartfelt gratitude shared among attendees. The successful get-together not only highlighted the strong sense of community within Mother of God Church Mogarnad but also served as a reminder of the joy found in togetherness. Delson D’Silva, the Vice President, proposed Vote of thanks.

With smiles all around, participants left Zabeel Park with their hearts full, eagerly looking forward to the next gathering that promises to further strengthen their bonds.