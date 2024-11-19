Naxal Leader Vikram Gowda Killed in Encounter with Naxal Control Force

Udupi: In a significant development in the fight against Naxalism, the highly sought-after Naxal leader Vikram Gowda has been killed in an encounter with the Naxal control force, according to IGP ISD D Roopa. The incident occurred in Hebri, where Gowda, aged 46, was engaged in a gunfight with law enforcement.

During a press conference held in Hebri, IGP Roopa revealed that Vikram Gowda was implicated in 61 criminal cases across Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, making him one of the most wanted Naxal leaders in the region. Notably, he had 19 cases registered against him in Kerala alone. The police had been actively searching for Gowda since November 10, marking this as the fourth encounter involving him since 2005.

The operation, led by the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) under the command of SP Jitendra, involved a substantial deployment of personnel, with 75 officers from Bengaluru and 25 from Shivamogga participating in the mission. IGP Roopa noted that the encounter involved an exchange of gunfire between the Naxal group and law enforcement.

Following the encounter, IGP Roopa stated that five to six Naxal operatives remain at large, and efforts to locate them are ongoing. She emphasized that the police had been prioritizing the surrender of these individuals; however, they had consistently refused to do so. The authorities are committed to continuing their search operations without interruption.

Vikram Gowda, who led the Kabini Dalam’s 2nd squad, hailed from Karkala taluk and had a limited educational background, having studied only up to the fourth grade. His body is currently undergoing a post-mortem examination at KMC Manipal, and the police have informed his family of his death.

This encounter underscores the ongoing challenges faced by law enforcement in combating Naxal activities in the region, as they strive to restore peace and security.



