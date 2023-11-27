Complaints on Missing Dalit Youth, Online Gaming/Betting Dominate at SC/St Grievances Redressal Meeting held by Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal at Rosario College Hall, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: During the SC/ST grievances redressal meeting conducted by police at the Rosario School Hall, Pandeshwar, Mangaluru Dalit leader SP Anand raised this concern. In response, city police commissioner Anupam Agrawal, who presided over the meeting, instructed Kavoor police to expedite the search for the missing youth. The Dalit leader demanded action from the Mangaluru City police in connection with a missing labourer. Manoj, 22, has been missing for about 1.5 months and a complaint was registered at the Kavoor police station. The mother of the victim stated that her son Manoj wanted to purchase a second-hand bike from a neighbour and had purportedly paid the neighbour Rs 25,000.

As the bike was not provided even after a month, Manoj asked for a refund. Subsequently, the neighbour allegedly offered him a 10-day job, after which he went missing. During the investigation, the neighbour admitted to taking the money and agreeing to repay it in instalments. Kavoor police station inspector Gururaj said that a probe has been launched and said they will look into the call detail records. When leaders informed the commissioner that certain officers were biased in their treatment of people visiting the police station, Agrawal emphasised that showing respect to anyone arriving at the station was the foremost responsibility, followed by resolving the issue.

With the onset of the temple festive season, a leader urged the commissioner to oversee and regulate the activities of individuals who are collecting funds, purportedly for medical assistance to the less fortunate near temples. Another leader said that during the recently held Dasara celebrations, four tiger dance teams from the SC community were not allowed to perform before a temple as part of the ‘Harake” seve. ACP central Mahesh Kumar was quick to respond stating that all were given an opportunity and the same could be verified through the footage that has been recorded.

Other issues raised at the meeting were the lack of visibility of Ambedkar Bhavan near Urvastore and a request for installation of an Ambedkar statue. Misuse of the SC/ST Act, the vulnerability of children and youth to online games and cricket betting, need for competitive examination centres in Mangaluru and Udupi, issues related to transgender people, as well as challenges related to parking and overspeeding at various locations were raised.

When Sadashiva Urvastore inquired about the lack of action against those who posted derogatory content and comments against Dr BR Ambedkar and Dalits, specifying that the posts came from the Facebook accounts of Afzal Siddakatte and Basheer Adyar, Agrawal said that the department has written to Meta Law Enforcement to obtain the account details and is currently awaiting a response. Once they respond, appropriate action will be taken, he said DCP (crime and traffic) BP Dinesh Kumar was present during the meeting.