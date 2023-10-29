Complaints Pour in of Encroachment of Street Vendors & Vehicles on Footpaths to Mayor

Complaints Pour in of Encroachment of Street Vendors and vehicles on Footpaths to Mangaluru City Corporation Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur during his second phone-in programme



Mangaluru: The majority of the Complaints were about footpaths in several parts of Mangaluru being used for parking vehicles and also being encroached by street vendors, dominated of the Complaints pour in to clear footpaths of vehicles and encroachment. of pavement near the KSRTC bus stand. These were among the issues highlighted during the phone-in programme of Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur.

Rego, a resident of Kavoor, said vehicles are being parked on the footpath outside a few of the schools in the area forcing students and others to walk on the road. He said raising the height of the pavement from the present level will prevent two-wheeler riders from parking vehicles on the footpath. Austin, a resident of Bejai, said two-wheelers are regularly parked on the pavement of the road leading to the KSRTC bus stand. “Officials have cleared the vehicles, but they keep coming back. There should be a permanent solution to this perpetual misuse of pavement,” he said.

Mayor Kannur replied that Mangaluru City Corporation will consider installing no-parking boards near the KSRTC bus stand and other areas. Krishna, a resident of Surathkal, said it is difficult to enter the crematorium in Surathkal because of parking of vehicles on the footpath and at the entrance gate of the crematorium. A.C. Bangera asked the Mayor to take steps to clear vehicles parked on the footpath on the Bridge Road that connects Balmatta Road and Bunts Hostel Road. He also sought action for the removal of vehicles parked on footpaths on the road going down from Ambedkar Circle. Taranath, a resident of Arya Samaj Road said incomplete water pipeline works and parking of vehicles is making it difficult for pedestrians to walk on the road.

Another caller said Mangaluru City Corporation officials should take strict action against motorists, street vendors and owners of roadside establishments who encroach pavements. A caller from Daddalkad asked the Mayor to take action to clear stalls that have come up on the pavement connected to the boundary wall of Government Lady Goschen Hospital. Among other complaints, included one by Kamath, a resident of Kana, who sought action against the owner of land in the area where gas tankers were being parked, which was causing a nuisance to residents. Bhaskar, a resident of Land Links, pointed to the condition of roads in the area. A senior citizen from Kodikal Main Road sought action on persons dumping waste near a school in the area