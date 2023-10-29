DK & Udupi Dist Volleyball & Throwball Tournament by St Aloysius ITI

Mangaluru: St Aloysius ITI Alumni Association, Mangaluru and Real Estate Group (R) Bejai, Mangaluru jointly organised D.K & Udupi District Level Inter ITI Volleyball and Throwball Tournament on 28th October 2023 at 9 a.m. at St Aloysius College Ground.

Rev Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ, Rector St Aloysius Institutions was the President of the inaugural programme of this event. Sudhir Shetty Kannuru – Mayor Mangalore City Corporation was the Chief Guest. Rev. Fr Dr Leo D’souza SJ – Former Director, SAITI; Mr Aditya Rao – Advocate, Mangaluru; Rev Fr Praveen Martis SJ – Principal, St Aloysius College (Autonomous); Ganesh Kulal – Corporator, MCC Mangaluru; Chaitanya Bhat – Vice President Real Estate Group, Bejai; Prasad Chilimbi – President Real Estate Group, Bejai; Kiran Baliga – Businessman Real Estate; Hemanth B – Sports Secretary Real Estate Group, Bejai; Ganesh Suvarna – President Yuvavahini (R) Mangaluru Committee; Arun Dsouza – Proprietor V & J Agencies were the Guests of Honour. Rev Fr John D’souza S J – Director, SAITI; Roshan D’souza – Principal; Romius Dsouza – Alumni Coordinator; Naveen Rasquinha – President, Alumni Association; Rajith Kumar – Secretary, Alumni Association; Kiran Dsouza – Treasurer,Alumni Association were present.

25 teams participated in the volleyball tournament: St Aloysius ITI, Mangaluru; Odiyoor Shree Gurudeva Pvt ITI, Kanyana; Govt ITI, Vittla; B.A ITI, Thumbay; Brahmashree Narayana Guru ITI, Katipalla; Govt ITI, Karkala; Govt ITI, Malady, Belthangady; Govt ITI Women, Mangaluru; Hebich ITI, Mangaluru; M.R Punja ITI, Thokur; Narayana Guru ITI, Kudroli; National ITI, Heradi Barkur; Sri Parivara Panchalingeshwara ITI, Ninthikal; SDM Mangala Jyothi ITI, Vamanjoor; Seyyid Madani ITI, Ullal; Sri Durgadevi ITI; Trinity ITI, Udyavara, Udupi; Govt ITI, Perdoor; Vittal Suprajit Pvt ITI, Vittla; Govt ITI, Udupi; Xavier ITI, Konaje; Mahalingeshwara ITI, Puttur; A G Soans ITI, Moodbidri; St Marys ITI, Udupi and Govt ITI, Men Mangaluru.

5 teams participated in the throwball tournament: St Aloysius ITI, Mangaluru; SDM Mangala Jyothi ITI, Vamanjoor; SDM ITI For Women, Ujire; M.R Punja ITI, Thokur and Trinity ITI, Udyavara, Udupi.

The inaugural programme commenced with a prayer song which was led by Sewing Technology and Fashion Designing students of St Aloysius ITI. Mr Mohammed Saifulla, Vice President of St Aloysius ITI Alumni Association welcomed the gathering. The inauguration of the programme was done by the Chief Guest by planting the sapling.

The chief guest addressed the gathering by saying, “I am very happy to see that 25 teams are participating in the volleyball tournament and 5 teams are participating in throwball tournaments from various ITI’s. I am very happy to be the guest for today’s inaugural programme. This is my college, where I had studied and I am proud to say that I am an Aloysian. I remember my PT master who had supported me in sports. I congratulate St Aloysius ITI Alumni Association and Real Estate Group, Mangalore for organising this wonderful tournament and for providing an opportunity for the students to participate in sports. Winning is not important. Failure is a part of life which is the stepping stone for success.”

In his Presidential address Rev Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ said, “In a war if any team wins, it is equal to losing because there will be huge loss of lives and property on both sides. But when it comes to sports it is obvious that only one team can win but it is equal to both the teams winning because there is no loss of life or any harm. A relationship is built between the teams. Winning or losing is not important, building relationships and congratulating the team is important.”

The main aim of the tournament was to build a fund and to provide scholarships for the financially poor students studying in St Aloysius ITI. The scholarship was distributed to the chosen students during the programme by Rev Fr Dr Leo D’souza SJ. The tournament was inaugurated by releasing the ball that was tied to the net. Romius D’souza – Alumni Coordinator proposed vote of thanks. The programme was compered by Robin Vas, Junior Training Officer of St Aloysius ITI



