Complete Ongoing Highway and Bridge Projects in Udupi Dist Soon – Kota Srinivas Poojary

Udupi: Lok Sabha member elect from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency Kota Srinivas Poojary on Wednesday instructed engineers and contractors concerned to complete the ongoing highway and bridge projects in Udupi district at the earliest by making use of modern technology and deploying more machinery and labourers.

He was presiding over a meeting convened in Udupi to review the progress of the projects. The projects of widening NH-169A between Karavali junction and Malpe and between Parkala and Hebri, constructing an underpass at Santhekatte, and construction of a parallel railway overbridge at Indrali are underway in the district. He asked the authorities concerned to expedite the projects.

Poojary said that people have been complaining about delays in the completion of the projects. The works are lagging causing a traffic problem. The officials and contractors should be active in completing the work in a short time by increasing the speed of the work.

The MP-elect said that the Santhekatte underpass project is not progressing even 10 m a day. If the work continues at the same pace, it cannot be completed within the stipulated time. The public will be greatly inconvenienced. Engineers should monitor the project, he said.

Poojary also said that the land acquisition process for widening the highway between Karavali Junction and Malpe should be hastened. The compensation equivalent to the current market value should be provided to the land owners and social justice should be ensured.

The people are upset that the Indrali project has not been completed even after four years. This work should also be done on priority.

He asked the officials to hasten the land acquisition process for completing the Sanur-Bikarnakatte highway widening project by taking steps to settle the court cases.

Poojary further said that stormwater drains should be constructed on both sides of the national highway from Hejamadi to Shirur to drain out rainwater. The sewer lines damaged in Udupi due to road projects should be restored, he said.

Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna, Kapu MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty, Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari, and Superintendent of Police K. Arun were present in the meeting.



