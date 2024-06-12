Govt. Released Rs 5 crore each to three Coastal Districts to Sea Erosion: Lakshmi Hebbalkar

Udupi: Lakshmi R. Hebbalkar, Minister in charge of Udupi district and Minister for Women and Child Development, Disabled, and Senior Citizens Empowerment said on Wednesday that the government has released Rs 5 crore each to Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts to take up measures to prevent sea erosion.

Speaking to presspersons in Udupi, she said that the Centre too should join hands with the State government in taking up projects for preventing sea erosion. The Minister said that she is aware of the district facing a dearth of government bus services. The government has purchased 3,000 buses and efforts will be made to introduce some of those buses in the district. Earlier, she held a meeting to review the preparations made in the district to face monsoon.

Hebbalkar said that three persons died due to lightning in the district recently. The IMD has alerted that the district is likely to witness high rainfall in the coming days. Hence, the district administration should take all precautionary measures to protect people and properties from floods.

The rural and urban local bodies should ensure that storm water drains are kept in proper condition by desilting, she said instructing the Chief Executive Officer of Udupi Zilla Panchayat Prateek Bayal to review the steps taken by the gram panchayats.

She instructed the Forest Department to remove dangerous roadside trees posing a threat to the lives of people. The drinking water being supplied to people by local bodies should be tested periodically to ensure that there is no contamination due to the mixing of dirty water.

The Agriculture Department should make efforts to get MO 4 varieties of paddy seeds from other districts as there is demand for the particular variety of paddy seeds, she said.