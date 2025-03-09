Comprehensive Health Camp Marks International Women’s Day at Kinnigoli

Kinnigoli: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, a comprehensive health camp was organized on March 9, at Kinnigoli through the collaborative efforts of the DCCW Mangalore Diocese, Deanery Stree Sanghatan, Catholic Association of South Canara, the Indian Cancer Society, and Kanachur Medical College Hospital and Research Centre. This initiative sought to promote women’s health and overall community well-being by providing accessible medical services and disseminating vital health information.

The provided excerpt details the commencement of a health camp, beginning with traditional invocations and formal welcomes by key figures such as Kinnigoli Varado President Anita D’Souza. The inauguration, conducted by Varado Spiritual Director Fr Ozwald Monteiro and DCCW President Gretta Pinto along with other dignitaries, signifies the importance placed on this health initiative. CASK president Ronald Gomes, including a seemingly metaphorical comparison of women to salt, appears to be part of the opening proceedings.

The camp offered a diverse range of medical services, including general medicine consultations, ophthalmological screenings, general surgery evaluations, and specialized gynecological consultations with a focus on maternal and reproductive health. Crucially, the provision of Pap smear tests underscored a commitment to early detection and prevention of cervical cancer.

Leveraging the expertise of doctors, nurses, and healthcare professionals from Kanachur Medical College, the camp witnessed significant participation, reflecting an increased awareness of the importance of preventative healthcare. In alignment with the spirit of International Women’s Day, the initiative placed specific emphasis on raising awareness of women’s health issues and encouraging them to prioritize their well-being.

The success of this initiative underscores the critical role of accessible healthcare and targeted awareness programs in empowering individuals and fostering healthier communities. The event made a tangible impact on the lives of many, reinforcing the importance of collaborative efforts in addressing community health needs.

Secretary of Kinnigoli Varado Nalini D’Souza delivered the vote of thanks. Dr Shreya General Medicines, Dr. Ashwathi Gynaecologist, Dr Afzal, and others were also present.



