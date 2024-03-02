Conference on Sustainable wellbeing – A catalyst towards Collective living ‘Scintilla 2024’ Concludes at Roshni Nilaya

Mangaluru: The valedictory Ceremony of the National Conference Scintilla 2024- ‘Sustainable Well-being – Catalyst towards Collective Living, organized by the Department of MSc Counselling, concluded at the School of Social Work, Mangaluru on March 2nd, 2024. Dr Premanand V, Associate Professor at St Agnes Centre for Post Graduate Studies and Research, graced the event as the Chief Guest.

Dr Premanand delivered an insightful message on the importance of “being” and the crucial task of sustaining well-being. He urged the audience to spread wellness throughout the population and emphasized the need for people to come together to create a platform for peace. Dr Premanand commended the organizing team for selecting a relevant theme for the conference and engaging a diverse student community over the past two days.

Prof. Eveleen Benis, Head of the PG department of Social Work, presided over the Valedictory Ceremony. In her address, she highlighted the evolution of the School of Social Work with its sustainable principles over the last 60 years. She stressed the importance of celebrating and practicing well-being in daily life and commended the participants for their active participation and contributions during the event.

During the conference, Dr Musthafa Basthikodi, Head of the Department of Computer Science at Sahyadhri College of Engineering, discussed digitalization and innovation towards sustainability, emphasizing technological advancements and the importance of aligning with these changes. Dr Vasudha T, Head of Wellness and Sustainability, presented a practical model for achieving sustainability in various dimensions inspired by Brandix India’s practices.

Additionally, Prof. Teddy Andrews J from Prasanna School of Public Health, MAHE, Manipal, led a session on creating a resilient community, encouraging participants to enhance coping skills, strengthen family bonds, and work towards sustainable practices for long-term community resilience.

Dr Sandra lobo, NAAC Coordinator, Dr Rosa N Mathew, HOD M.Sc Counselling, Dr Wilsy Francis – Organising Secretary, Scintilla 2024, Ms Delilah Goaveas, General secretary, PG Student Council and Ms Thani Anwer were other dignitaries present.128 participants from 28 educational institutions across India witnessed the valedictory ceremony.



