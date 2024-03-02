Father Muller Medical College Holds Workshop on Haemophilia

Mangaluru: The Department of Pathology at Father Muller Medical College – FMMC, in association with the Karnataka Haemophilia Society, organized the inaugural ceremony of HAEM-INSIGHT 2.0, a Fundamentals in Coagulation Hands-on Workshop, on Saturday, 02 March 2024.

The event took place at the A-V Hall, Knowledge Centre Library Building, and aimed to enhance understanding and knowledge of coagulation studies among healthcare professionals.

Dr Umashankar Organizing Chairperson and Professor & Head of the Dept of Pathology, welcomed the gathering. The ceremony included the release of a souvenir, a workbook providing invaluable insights into the basic concepts of coagulation, which was distributed to all delegates as educational material.

Speaking at the event, Dr Suresh Hanagavady emphasized the importance of comprehensive haemophilia care and urged healthcare professionals to adopt a comprehensive care model to alleviate the suffering of those affected by haemophilia. He highlighted the need for deeper involvement and understanding of coagulation studies.

Dr Antony Sylvan, Dean of Father Muller Medical College, delivered the presidential address, expressing the institution’s commitment to providing services to society. He highlighted the ongoing initiative with the NGO Sankalp to provide comprehensive care for thalassemia patients, demonstrating the institution’s dedication to serving the community.

Dr Jayaprakash C. S. Organizing Secretary and Professor & Lab Director at Father Muller Medical College Hospital delivered the vote of thanks. The event featured resource persons Dr Suresh Hanagavadi, Dr Swathi Kulkarni, Dr Chithra Sree, Sukumaran, Manjunath and Sumanth, who shared their expertise with attendees.

The organizing committee included Dr Umashankar T, as Organizing Chairperson, Dr Jayaprakash C S as Organizing Secretary, Dr Chandni Bhandary as Joint Organizing Secretary, and Dr. Prashanth R as Treasurer. The event was supported by patrons Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, Fr Ajith B Menezes Administrator FMMC, Fr George Jeevan Sequiera Administrator of Father Muller Medical College Hospital – FMMCH, Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais Asst. Administrator FMMCH, and Dr Antony Sylvan D Souza Dean FMMC.

The ceremony was hosted by Dr Archana Bhat Assoc Prof and Dr Christina Goveas Asst Prof both from the Dept of Pathology.

The workshop provided a platform for healthcare professionals to exchange knowledge and best practices in the field of haemophilia care, furthering the goal of improving patient outcomes and enhancing the quality of care provided to individuals with haemophilia.