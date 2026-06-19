Cong chief Kharge, K’taka CM greet LoP Gandhi on birthday; praise his inclusive leadership

Bengaluru: On the occasion of Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s birthday, senior Congress leaders including party President Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar wished the leader and praised his commitment to inclusiveness and the welfare of citizens.

Karnataka CM Shivakumar on Friday extended birthday greetings to LoP Rahul Gandhi, praising his commitment to inclusiveness, compassion and the welfare of ordinary citizens.

In a message shared on the occasion, CM Shivakumar said Rahul Gandhi has remained closely connected to the diverse voices that shape the nation and has consistently brought the concerns of various sections of society to the forefront of national discourse.

“Whether it is the aspirations of the youth, the concerns of farmers, the hopes of women or the voices of the marginalised, Rahul Gandhi has always sought to place their dreams and concerns at the centre of public discussion,” CM Shivakumar said.

He noted that LoP Gandhi’s political approach has been guided by compassion, inclusiveness and a deep commitment to the idea of India. The Karnataka leader also highlighted his long association with Gandhi, describing it as a privilege to work alongside him in serving the people and upholding the values of the Constitution.

Shivakumar said he greatly valued the many conversations and interactions he has shared with Gandhi over the years and lauded his dedication to democratic principles and public service.

Wishing him good health, happiness and a long life, Shivakumar expressed hope that Rahul Gandhi would continue to inspire millions through his sincerity, warmth and steadfast belief that the voice of the common man must always be heard.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, too, extended warm birthday wishes to LoP Gandhi, praising his commitment to constitutional values, social justice and the welfare of marginalised communities.

In a message posted on social media, Kharge said Rahul Gandhi’s unwavering dedication to the ideals enshrined in the Constitution and his persistent efforts to raise the concerns of the unheard and underprivileged had inspired millions across the country.

He said the Congress party’s long-standing traditions of inclusiveness, social justice, harmony and compassion were reflected in Rahul Gandhi’s public life and leadership.

Kharge lauded Rahul Gandhi for his continuous engagement with people from all sections of society and for his courage in speaking truth to power. He said Gandhi had consistently championed the cause of the most vulnerable and marginalised sections of society.

The Congress President also wished Rahul Gandhi good health, happiness and strength, expressing hope that he would continue serving the nation for many years.

Rahul Gandhi, a former Congress president and Member of Parliament from Rae Bareli, turned 56 on Thursday. Leaders and workers of the Congress party across the country marked the occasion by extending greetings and organizing various programmes.

The birthday message comes at a time when Rahul Gandhi continues to play a central role in the party’s efforts to strengthen the Opposition and raise issues concerning social justice, economic inequality and constitutional governance.

Karnataka Congress Chief and MLC, B.K. Hariprasad also extended birthday wishes to Rahul Gandhi, describing him as a beacon of hope for millions of party workers and a people’s leader who has spread the message of love and unity amid an atmosphere of hatred.

In a message marking the leader’s birthday, Hariprasad said Gandhi has emerged as an inspiration to millions across the country through his unwavering commitment to constitutional values, democracy and social justice.

“He is a leader who opened a shop of love in the marketplace of hatred and remains a ray of hope for crores of Congress workers. Rahul Gandhi has courageously faced criticism, misinformation campaigns and personal attacks while continuing his uncompromising struggle in defence of the Constitution, democratic institutions and social justice,” he said.

Hariprasad further noted that Rahul Gandhi has consistently raised his voice for the oppressed, exploited, farmers, workers, youth and other marginalised sections of society. His efforts, the statement said, are giving fresh momentum to the vision of a just, equal and humane India.

Praising Gandhi’s leadership, he said his dedication to the cause of the common people has made him a source of inspiration for millions and strengthened the fight for the rights of vulnerable communities.

He concluded with wishes for Rahul Gandhi’s good health, long life and continued strength to serve the people and the nation.



