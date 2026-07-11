Cong demands Supreme Court probe into Ayodhya Ram Temple offerings embezzlement case

Guruvayur: Stepping up its attack on the BJP over the alleged financial irregularities in the management of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, the Congress on Saturday demanded a Supreme Court monitored judicial probe, alleging that the Uttar Pradesh government’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) was attempting to shield the real culprits.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, AICC General Secretary, K.C. Venugopal, MP described the alleged diversion of temple funds as the biggest temple-related financial scam the country has witnessed, claiming that money donated by lakhs of devotees had been misappropriated with the knowledge of the Trust appointed by the Centre.

Calling the ongoing SIT investigation a mere eyewash, Venugopal alleged that the probe was not progressing in the right direction and accused the BJP governments at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh of protecting those responsible.

He claimed there was evidence of an attempted cover up, alleging that CCTV footage had been deliberately erased and warnings issued by security personnel had been ignored.

Questioning the continued functioning of the temple Trust despite the allegations, the Congress leader asked why the government was unwilling to order a judicial enquiry under the direct supervision of the Supreme Court if it had nothing to hide.

“The silence of the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister over an issue that has shaken the faith of crores of devotees amounts to tacit approval for the guilty,” Venugopal said, adding that the Congress would raise the issue forcefully during the Parliament session beginning July 20 and seek a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Congress also announced that it would intensify its nationwide campaign against what it termed corruption in the name of faith.

Launching a broader political attack, Venugopal alleged that the BJP had repeatedly used the Ayodhya issue for electoral gains while exploiting religious sentiments for political and financial purposes.

He further claimed that allegations of irregularities surfacing in the management of temples at Badrinath and Kedarnath suggested a disturbing pattern, asserting that places of worship were being mismanaged under BJP rule.