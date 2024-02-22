Cong govt has no money to pay salaries to employees: K’taka BJP chief



Mysuru: BJP state President B.Y. Vijayendra on Thursday said there was no money with the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka to disburse salaries to the government employees

Speaking to the media in Mysuru, Vijayendra said, “I am not against guarantees. It is their duty to fulfil the promises they made during the elections. But, development has taken a beating. There is absolutely no development activity in the state. There is a dire situation where there is no money for salaries to the government employees. There is the situation created by them where the state is robbing temples.

“It is unfortunate that such a situation exists in the state. No legislator is willing to sit in the session. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is claiming that he is helpless and asking them from where he will bring money. The Chief Minister should take the responsibility for the existing situation.

“Our state is one among the richest in the country and pays highest taxes. The present situation of stooping down to such a low level is unfortunate,” he underlined.

“Let’s leave aside the Congress government, what about the state? People are cursing for having elected the Congress to power.

“CM Siddaramaiah claims in the budget that during the rule of nine months, 1.25 crore families have come out of poverty in Karnataka. I don’t know in which illusion, the Congress government in the state and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah are in. They are fearing the Lok Sabha elections and organised ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation against the Centre only to waste time. The CM and Congress government do not have any concern for the poor and Dalits,” he stated.

“The situation for BJP has improved in all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies. If you visit any Parliamentary seat, there is a conducive atmosphere for the BJP and JD(S) candidates.”

“There is no mention of drought in the budget. There is a crisis situation in Bengaluru and the whole state is reeling under the drinking water crisis. The government is blindfolded, said the Karnataka BJP chief.



