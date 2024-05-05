Cong leader Alka Lamba seeks PM’s intervention to bring Prajwal Revanna back to India



New Delhi: Congress leader Alka Lamba on Sunday said that Prajwal Revanna, who is involved in an obscene video scandal in Karnataka, is currently in Germany and the Prime Minister should bring him back so that justice is delivered.

Prajwal Revanna is the grandson of former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and JD(S) sitting MP and candidate from Karnataka’s Hassan Lok Sabha constituency.

Addressing a press conference here, Lamba said that despite widespread outcry over the scandal, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has remained silent even after giving them a letter on April 30.

The Congress Women’s Wing president said that they have launched protests across the nation, demanding answers from the Prime Minister.

Alka Lamba accused the BJP of possessing information about Prajwal Revanna and still giving him the MP ticket.

“BJP was aware of sex videos. We will fight till we get justice,” said Lamba, adding that 3,000 such videos have come forward, including 1,000 involving women from Karnataka.

Lamba claimed that Revanna sought legal protection from the courts on June 2, 2023, to prevent the videos from being leaked, alleging BJP’s complicity in shielding him.

Lamba said that Prajwal Revanna would not return to the country, alleging that “more than 1,000 women have come forward to file FIRs against him”.

She said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to address the matter, but lamented that it has become an international issue beyond the country’s jurisdiction.

Lamba appealed to PM Modi to take steps to bring Revanna back to India to face justice.

She said that the Himachal Pradesh Congress Women’s wing will try to meet President Droupadi Murmu and give details of the entire incident during her summer vacation there.

“We will protest and gherao at all Raj Bhawans across the country. Protest will continue,” she said.

As per Karnataka Police, victims had approached the SIT after the arrest of H.D. Revanna on Saturday. Sources said that a team of SIT has already landed in a foreign location based on the information gathered about Prajwal Revanna’s movements and will arrest him in coordination with local agencies and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The location tracked was Budapest, Hungary. Sources said that Prajwal Revanna frequently changed his location.



