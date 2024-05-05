BJP forms legal cell in Bengal to help genuine candidates among 25,753 job losers



Kolkata: The West Bengal unit of BJP on Sunday announced the formation of a five-member legal cell to provide assistance to the genuine candidates among the 25,753 teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run schools whose jobs were cancelled recently on Calcutta High Court’s order.

The formation of the legal-cum-social media cell was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing an election rally in Burdwan on May 3 when he said that he had advised his party’s unit to open such a cell to provide legal support to the genuine candidates who have proper documents to prove they got their jobs honestly.

“Those who secured jobs through unfair means will have to suffer. But our party will be beside those who got their jobs honestly,” the Prime Minister said.

The five members of the legal cell are Kaustav Chattopadhyay, Tilak Mitra, Sukanta Chattopadhyay, Sahasrangshu Bhattacharya and Rahul Sarkar.

Announcing the opening of the legal cell, BJP’s Rajya Sabha member and state spokesman in West Bengal Samik Bhattacharya said that from May 8 a special portal will operate through which genuine candidates with proper documents will be able to apply for legal assistance.

“If necessary we will go to the level of the Supreme Court of India for protecting the interest of the genuine candidates. The entire expenses for these legal moves will be borne by the party,” he said.

The West Bengal government has challenged the order of the division bench of Calcutta High Court in the apex court The matter is slated for hearing at the apex court on Monday.