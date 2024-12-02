Cong leader slams UP govt after being stopped from visiting Sambhal

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Misra Mona on Monday alleged that Congress leaders were being placed under “house arrest” to prevent them from visiting violence-hit Sambhal and labelled it as “anarchy” and “hooliganism” of the state government.

State Congress President Ajay Rai, along with other party leaders, had planned a visit to Sambhal on Monday. However, the Lucknow Police issued a notice to Rai, urging him to postpone the visit, citing restrictions imposed by the District Magistrate of Sambhal under Section 163 BNSS to maintain communal harmony and public order in the sensitive region.

Despite this, Misra claimed that police were deployed outside the residences of other Congress leaders, preventing them from leaving.

Describing the situation as “government anarchy,” Misra said, “A painful incident has occurred in Sambhal, where five people were shot and killed, and around 30 policemen were injured. This is not a small matter.”

“A Congress delegation led by state president Ajay Rai intended to conduct a fact-finding mission and appeal for peace. Since last night, I have been put under house arrest. The police force deployed here is visible proof. Our state president and other leaders are also being stopped. This is purely the anarchy of the government,” she added.

Misra further accused the administration of using Section 163 as a pretext to hide its failures.

“The government is citing Section 163 to stop us, but it applies to Sambhal, not Lucknow. We are not being allowed to leave our homes. This is the government’s complete hooliganism,” she said.

Earlier, Rai had contested the timing of the restrictions, noting that the entry ban on outsiders in Sambhal was only valid until November 30, and the Congress had purposefully chosen December 2 for their visit.

“They issued the notice under Section 163 this morning. However, we are determined to proceed in our own Gandhian way,” Rai told IANS.

This development follows an earlier incident on Saturday when a 15-member delegation of the Samajwadi Party (SP), led by Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, was prevented by heavy police deployment from visiting Sambhal.

The delegation was stopped from leaving Pandey’s residence, and even their attempt to reach the party office was blocked by security personnel.

The controversy follows clashes in Sambhal during a court-mandated survey of the disputed Mughal-era Jama Masjid, which is the subject of claims involving a Harihar temple.

The violence resulted in deaths, injuries to police personnel, and significant property damage. Authorities have since imposed restrictions and a heavy police presence to restore order, with Internet services also suspended in the area.