Cong-led K’taka govt mulling water tariff hike in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said in the Legislative Council on Friday that water tariffs in Bengaluru have not been revised since 2014.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has proposed a seven to eight paise hike per litre, but for now, the state government is considering an increase of only one paise per litre, the Deputy CM added.

A discussion on this matter will be held soon with the city’s MLAs, Shivakumar said.

He made the statement during the Legislative Council’s zero hour, when Congress MLC Ramoji Gowda raised concerns about water scarcity in Bengaluru’s eastern parts.

He also said that water tariffs have not been increased since 2014, causing BWSSB to suffer an annual loss of Rs 1,000 crore.

Rising electricity costs have further added to BWSSB’s financial burden. While the board proposed a seven to eight paise increase, Shivakumar suggested a minimal hike of one paise for now.

The matter will be discussed in a meeting with Bengaluru MLAs during the BBMP budget discussions, the Deputy CM said.

MLC Ramoji Gowda said that private water tankers are demanding double the usual rates, making it difficult for residents to access drinking water.

He urged the government to supply free water and ensure a quick connection of Cauvery water supply to households.

Responding to these concerns, Deputy CM Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru Development Minister, acknowledged the seriousness of the issue.

He said: “The summer temperatures are rising, and last year saw a severe water crisis, with 7,000 borewells drying up. Private water tankers were brought under BBMP’s control to manage the crisis. March 22 is observed as Water Conservation Day, and a one-month-long awareness campaign on water conservation has been planned. The Cauvery Phase 5 project has been completed and is now supplying water to 110 villages around Bengaluru.”

Shivakumar also criticised large apartment developers for not paying BWSSB’s water connection deposit fees.

Many have taken illegal water connections without permission, and notices have been issued to such violators, the Deputy CM said.

Addressing concerns over private water tankers, Shivakumar said that strict regulations will be imposed to bring them under control.

Dried-up lakes in Bengaluru will be refilled to increase groundwater levels, he added.

A minimum rate has been fixed for private water tankers to prevent exploitation of consumers. Emergency water supply measures will be taken wherever necessary, Shivakumar said.

Additionally, the state government is working on the Cauvery phase-six project to further strengthen Bengaluru’s drinking water supply, he added.

The plan will be presented before the State Cabinet for approval, and public opinion will be sought before implementation, he said.

Shivakumar also urged citizens to actively participate in water conservation efforts.

He emphasised that drinking water should not be wasted on washing cattle or watering plants.

Many rainwater harvesting systems are being improperly implemented, with concrete being laid over designated rainwater collection areas, he said.

New regulations will be introduced to prevent such violations and ensure proper rainwater harvesting, Shivakumar added.



