Mysuru police direct hotel, homestay owners to comply with safety norms

Mysuru: In the wake of the Hampi horror, where two women, including a foreign tourist, were gang-raped, Mysuru district police held a meeting with hotel, resort, and homestay owners. They directed them to comply with the safety norms regarding the safety of visiting tourists.

As per the provisions of the Foreigners Act 1939, the hotel industry must submit form C to the jurisdiction police, and it is a legal requirement. This helps authorities keep track of visiting foreigners and locate them.

N Vishnuvardhana, superintendent of police, Mysuru, said about 150 owners and representatives from the hospitality industry running businesses in the district were summoned to inform them to comply with the norms under the Karnataka Public Safety (Measures) Enforcement Act, 2017. This act aims to enhance public safety through surveillance and to follow the regulations of updating details of customers.

Our investigation revealed that not many of them submitted the C-form, which is a must, and those submitting them were not regular either. Apart from this, the installation of CCTVs on hotels, homestay premises is a must, but many have failed to comply with the norm. They have not installed surveillance cameras at all points.

Vishnuvardhana said the operators have been informed to collect IDs of the visiting tourists and warned them against organising rave parties. Even while organising water sports or allowing visitors to get into swimming pools, rescue teams must be present to avoid any danger. They have to maintain all safety norms.

Besides, the recruitment of women staff in the inn would make women visitors comfortable, and all of them should follow the guidelines, he said.

Even while appointing hotel staffers, job verification is a must for all resort and homestay operators, the SP said.