‘Congratulations, best wishes to new govt’: BJP’s Chandrasekhar as V.D. Satheesan takes oath as Kerala CM

New Delhi: Kerala BJP State President, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, extended congratulations and best wishes to the new government as V.D. Satheesan took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of Kerala on Monday at a grand ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram.

“Every five years in our democracy, people are given the opportunity to vote and choose a new government, and today is that day. In every democracy, this is an important occasion. In the democracy of our state, through the process decided by the people, a government has been elected. It is our duty to be part of this event, and we are here to extend our best wishes to the incoming government,” Chandrasekhar said.

Kerala Mayor, V.V. Rajesh, also termed the event historic and noted the participation of senior political leaders across party lines.

“That’s a historic moment and our state president, who is an MLA also, attended that program,” he said.

Congress leader, K. Muraleedharan, said he was taking on the responsibility entrusted to him with seriousness. “I am taking this responsibility very seriously,” he said.

Meanwhile, V.D. Satheesan took oath as the 13th Chief Minister of Kerala amid a thunderous roar at the packed Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday morning, marking the formal return of a Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government after a gap of 10 years.

As Kerala Governor, Rajendra Arlekar, called out his name, the crowd erupted in loud cheers, with party workers waving flags and raising slogans celebrating the return of the Congress-led alliance to power.

The atmosphere at the venue reflected a strong sense of political homecoming for Congress supporters, many of whom had waited over a decade for the party’s return to office in the state.

The last Congress-led UDF government in Kerala was headed by the late Oommen Chandy, who took oath in 2011.

The swearing-in ceremony at the Central Stadium, located close to the Kerala Secretariat, carried strong political symbolism and emotional significance.

Satheesan, who turns 62 on Sunday, took the oath in the name of God in the presence of thousands of supporters and dignitaries.

In a notable display of political convergence, leaders from multiple parties and national figures shared the stage with the new Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues.

Among those present were senior Congress MPs Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, outgoing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar, and senior leaders from both the Communist parties and Congress.

Chief Ministers from Congress-ruled Karnataka, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh were also present, underscoring the national significance of the political event.

Veteran IUML leader, P.K. Kunhalikutty, was the second to take the oath, followed by senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala and Sunny Joseph.