Congress appoints 9 new AICC secretaries, reallocates 5 in key reshuffle

New Delhi: In a significant organisational overhaul, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, on Tuesday, approved the appointment of nine new All India Congress Committee secretaries and the reallocation of five existing ones, effective immediately.

The announcement, made through a press release by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, comes as part of the party’s ongoing efforts to strengthen state units and streamline coordination ahead of crucial electoral battles.

The newly appointed AICC secretaries include Srinivas B.V. for Gujarat, TN Prathapan for Puducherry and Lakshadweep, Sanjana Jatav for Madhya Pradesh, Sachin Sawant for Telangana, Rehana Rayaz Chisti for Maharashtra, Hina Kaware and Suraj Thakur jointly for Punjab, Jetti Kusum Kumar for Odisha, and Nivedith Alva for Tamil Nadu.

These leaders will work closely with respective state in-charges and general secretaries to oversee party activities, campaign strategies, and grassroots mobilisation.

Simultaneously, the Congress high command has reallocated existing secretaries to optimise operational efficiency.

Usha Naidu, previously handling other responsibilities, has been reassigned to Madhya Pradesh.

Bhoopendra Marawi moves to Jharkhand, Devendra Yadav to Gujarat, Pargat Singh to Jammu and Kashmir, and Manoj Yadav to Uttarakhand.

These changes reflect a strategic recalibration of leadership roles to address regional challenges and bolster organisational depth.

The appointments signal the Congress leadership’s intent to inject fresh energy into state units, particularly in opposition-ruled or electorally critical regions.

Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh, both BJP strongholds, receive focused attention with dedicated secretaries, while Punjab gets dual representation to manage internal factionalism and prepare for potential early Assembly polls.

The inclusion of young and women leaders like Hina Kaware, Sanjana Jatav, and Nivedith Alva underscores the party’s emphasis on diversity and generational renewal.

Party insiders view the reshuffle as a precursor to intensified political activity in 2026, with Assembly elections due in Tamil Nadu, Assam, and West Bengal.

The reallocation of experienced hands like Pargat Singh to Jammu and Kashmir indicates heightened focus on the Union Territory following recent Assembly formation.

Similarly, placing Srinivas B.V. in Gujarat aims to revive Congress fortunes in a state where it has struggled to counter the BJP’s dominance.

The AICC has directed all appointed secretaries to immediately assume charge, conduct district-level reviews, and submit action plans within a fortnight.

Regular performance assessments will be instituted to ensure accountability.

This restructuring follows a similar organisational reset in Uttarakhand earlier on Tuesday, where 27 district presidents were named under the Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan, highlighting a systematic approach to rebuilding the party apparatus from the booth to the national level.

The latest appointments are expected to enhance coordination between the Congress high command and state units, enabling sharper electoral strategies.