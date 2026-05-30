Congress appoints Girish Chodankar as Goa PCC chief

New Delhi: In a major organisational reshuffle ahead of upcoming political battles in Goa, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) has announced a fresh team for the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC).

The appointments, announced by AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, took effect immediately on May 29, 2026.

According to the official press release, Girish Chodankar has been appointed as the new President of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee. The party has also named three working presidents, M.K. Shaikh, Altone D’Costa, and Adv. Carlos Alvares Ferriera. Datta D. Naik has been appointed as the treasurer.

The Congress expressed gratitude to outgoing PCC president Amit Patkar for his contributions to the party.

The high command has also approved appointments for key committees to strengthen the party’s structure in the coastal state.

On the campaign committee, Yuri Alemao has been appointed chairperson, while Captain Viriato Fernandes has been appointed chairperson of the manifesto committee. Francisco Sardinha and Sunil Kawthankar have been appointed chairperson and co‑chairperson of the coordination committee.

The decision is seen as a strategic move by the Congress high command to revitalise the party in Goa, where it has been trying to regain lost ground after electoral setbacks.

Girish Chodankar, a senior leader with strong organisational experience, is expected to lead efforts to consolidate the party’s base and prepare for future assembly and parliamentary contests.

The new team is expected to focus on grassroots mobilisation, issue‑based campaigns, and effective coordination with central leadership.

Further details regarding the full organisational structure are likely to be announced in the coming days.

This development is being closely watched in Goan political circles as it may significantly influence the Congress’s strategy for the next electoral cycle. The inclusion of leaders from different regions and communities reflects the party’s attempt to broaden its appeal in the state.