Congress asks Kerala CM to explain why he met Prakash Javadekar



Thiruvananthapuram: Since CPI-M veteran leader and Convenor of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), E.P. Jayarajan, is in the dock over his meeting with BJP leader Prakash Javadekar, the Central Congress leadership on Saturday asked Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to explain why he too met the BJP leader.

State Congress President, K.Sudhakaran said it was Chief Minister Vijayan himself, who admitted that he had met Javadekar.

“Vijayan said they (he and Prakash Javadekar) met during a public meeting, we (Congress) wish to ask when and where did that public meeting take place. Did you (media) ever cover any event where both Vijayan and Javadekar took part. Vijayan should explain where and why they met,” Sudhakaran added.

In reply to a query about Javadekar’s statement that he has met leaders from CPI-M, Congress and the CPI and when asked if he (Sudhakaran) has met him came the reply, “I just do not know if Javadekar is black or white, I have never met him.”

“Vijayan knows that he requires the help of the BJP in light of a few cases that he (Vijayan) and his daughter is presently involved in,” the State Congress President added.

Opposition leader V.D. Satheesan said last month that he had asked a query if Jayarajan is the Convenor of LDF or the BJP-led NDA.

“Now with Jayarajan’s own admission, what I have said is now clear. This clandestine meeting that Jayarajan had with Javadekar was with the knowledge of Vijayan, but now Jayarajan has been turned into a villain. We have been saying for long that there is a secret pact between the CPI-M and BJP and it has now surfaced out in the open,” Satheesan added.

“In this issue, the main accused is Vijayan and now it appears Jayarajan has been made the scapegoat,” the Opposition leader said and asked CM Vijayan to come clean on the meetings with Javadekar.