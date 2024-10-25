Congress believes in corruption at every level : BJP

New Delhi: After Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Uma Shankar Akela accused the Congress of offering tickets based on money, BJP National Spokesperson R P Singh on Friday slammed Congress and said that they believe in corruption at every level whether it is before polls or when they come into power.

On Thursday, Uma Shankar Akela joined the Samajwadi Party (SP) after Congress denied a ticket. Two days prior, Akela had announced his intention to file his nomination on October 25. But, in a surprise move, he was replaced by Arun Sahu from Barhi Constituency in Jharkhand.

Talking to IANS, R P Singh said, “Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi should answer about it. I want to know how much money are they taking from leaders. I think former Congress MLA Akela should not be worried as we already know that they are losing the Jharkhand elections. I think it is good that he didn’t waste his money on the losing party.”

BJP leader further expressed grief over the death of two soldiers after an Army vehicle was attacked by terrorists near Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and said, “First of all, I pay tribute to the soldiers who have been martyred in the terrorist attack in J&K, but one thing is clear that Pakistan is restless right now. They cannot see the peace which has been restored in J&K. They cannot see how the elections were held peacefully as more than 60 per cent of people exercised their voting rights. That’s why they have increased such incidents of terrorism from their side.”

R P Singh also expressed confidence in the forces who are posted there.

“Our military forces will give them an answer when the right time will come,” he stated.