Congress defeated sons of Bommai, Kumaraswamy earlier, will win again, says Siddaramaiah

Davanagere (Karnataka): Congress candidate Samarth Mallikarjun filed his nomination for the Davanagere South Assembly bypoll on Monday in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and other prominent leaders.

The leaders arrived in a massive procession in Davanagere city.

Siddaramaiah said that in earlier bypolls, the Congress had defeated the sons of former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, and expressed confidence that the party would win this time as well.

Addressing the media after the nomination filing, he said: “Late Shamanur Shivashankarappa, who represented the seat, had taken up several development works as a minister and MP. It is the party’s tradition to give the ticket to a family member in the event of the death of a sitting legislator. We have taken the decision accordingly.”

Referring to previous bypolls, he said the Congress had won all three Assembly seats. “In Shiggaon, our candidate defeated the son of former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and in Channapatna, we defeated Nikhil Kumaraswamy, son of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. We are confident of winning these bypolls as well,” he said.

Addressing reports of dissent within the party, particularly among minority leaders, Siddaramaiah said: “We have taken a united decision along with minority leaders. We will address the concerns of local leader Sadiq Pailwan and ensure proper representation for minorities. We are confident of victory.”

“This is a by-election. Late Shamanur Shivashankarappa was elected as an MLA six times, and his son, Minister S.S. Mallikarjun, has been elected twice. The Congress is strong in the Davanagere South Assembly segment. We have chosen Samarth as our candidate, and I was present during his nomination filing.”

Highlighting the party’s inclusive approach, Siddaramaiah said the Congress represents people from all sections of society. “We do not consider caste or religion. Our party includes people from all communities, including women, farmers, Dalits, backward classes, minorities, and labourers. Congress is the only party that truly believes in inclusive growth,” he said.

He also said the party stands by its promises. “We deliver what we promise. In the last three years in power, we have fulfilled more than half of our commitments. We have presented our fourth Budget, and people can judge for themselves whether we have kept our promises,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that the five guarantee schemes have been implemented effectively and that Davanagere district ranks first in ensuring their reach to the people.

Shivakumar, who is also the state Congress chief, said the party had taken all sections into confidence. “Young candidate Samarth has studied abroad and wants to serve both rural and urban areas. He has a clear vision. Earlier, when he planned to return abroad, late Shamanur Shivashankarappa advised him to stay back and serve here. Leaders from all communities have supported his candidature. The concerns of the minority community regarding ticket distribution will be addressed,” he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Waqf and Housing Zameer Ahmad Khan, speaking in Bengaluru, said he could not attend the event in Davanagere due to the Assembly proceedings.

“I will visit and camp there soon. We will ensure the victory of the Congress candidate. The party has followed its tradition of giving the ticket to a family member of a deceased legislator. The leadership may consider giving a ticket to a minority candidate in the next Assembly election,” he said.



