Congress directionless and now leaderless: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that after Independence, the Congress became directionless and is now leaderless.

Addressing the media, he said that the adverse effect of this is that many Congress leaders have continuously made malicious attempts to curse, insult India’s civilization and culture and defame Sanatan in every way.

The same unfortunate situation was seen during the UPA government when a senior Congress leader and the then Union Home Minister made a malicious attempt to insult India’s Sanatan culture and defame it in front of the world in the name of saffron terrorism. Everyone knows that the policies of Congress have been the cause of Naxalism and terrorism within the country.

The chief minister said that under the leadership of Modi, the problem of terrorism and Naxalism has been solved.

“Extremism-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir and anarchy in the North-East have also been curbed. During the UPA government, there were about 115-120 districts in 17 states which were in the grip of Naxalite violence. That government did not have the will to fight terrorism, Naxalism and extremism, that was the reason there was anarchy and disorder in the country but now Naxalism has been controlled. It has been limited to two-three districts of some states of the country. Very soon Naxalism will end from here also,” he stated.

The chief minister further said that in the last 10 years, a better security environment has been created in the country.

“By completely abolishing Article 370, the root of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, under the leadership of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, Jammu and Kashmir was connected to the mainstream of development. By controlling the extremism and anarchy in the North-Eastern states, it was successful in connecting them with the mainstream of the nation. The Congress government used to insult and defame India’s eternal civilization and culture, but under the leadership of Modi ji, it is gaining respect in the world. India’s pride has now been restored,” he said.

He said he believed that Congress was playing with the security of the country by making malicious attempts to defame the Sanatanis, to steal from them and to divide them into caste camps.

Yogi Adityanath said that Congress’ policy of Muslim appeasement had become the reason for the Partition of the country. “This shows that the Congress leadership had become puppets in the hands of those who were responsible for the Partition of the country by insulting and putting India’s eternal culture and tradition in the dock. People, who have always cursed India and Indianness, have caused irreparable damage to it. Congress was continuously humiliating India while playing into their hands,” he added.