Congress fields Rao Yadvendra Singh against Jyotiraditya Scindia in Guna



Bhopal: The Congress on Wednesday evening released its eight list of 14 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, including three nominees from Madhya Pradesh.

The grand old party has fielded Rao Yadvendra Singh against Union Minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

Senior Congress leader Bhanu Pratap Sharma will contest the Lok Sabha polls against former Chief Minister and veteran BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha. Senior party leader Tarvar Singh Lodhi has been given the ticket from Damoh, where the BJP has fielded former MLA Rahul Singh Lodhi.

With this, the Congress has announced candidates for 22 out of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh so far. The party has left one seat – Khajuraho – for its INDIA bloc partner Samajwadi Party.

Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh will be held in four phases between April 19 and May 13. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.