Odisha cops arrest woman ‘fraudster’ from Mumbai



Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police’s Economic Offence Wing (EOW) has arrested an absconding woman allegedly involved in a cheating case of Rs 2 crore from Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Rammi Bhuyan alias Rammi Pusty, was apprehended by the sleuths from the Kalyan area of East Mumbai in Maharashtra on March 24. She was working in a real estate company with a fake identity.

Meanwhile, her husband and the prime accused in the case, Bimalananda Bhuyan, is still at large.

The sleuths suspect he has fled to Dubai after committing the fraud.

The couple was wanted in the fraud case registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by one Bikash Podar of Sambalpur district in 2020.

Podar alleged in his complaint that the accused couple has reportedly duped 53 investors of Rs 1.2 crore on the pretext of supplying LED monitors for advertisements through their LLP Company “Quick Click AD Media”.

The company was registered with the Registrar of Companies (ROC), Chhattisgarh in the year 2017 with its head office at Shyamnagar in Raipur while different branch offices were located at Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh and Jaydev Vihar, Bhubaneswar.

“During 2017-18, they floated advertisements to attract the public for high returns on their investments with the LLP Company for purchasing LED monitors to be placed at the conspicuous public places to run the advertisements given by different agencies,” said an EOW official.

The accused couple through their company collected public deposits that run in crores and finally, without purchasing any LED monitors absconded, and misappropriated the collected amounts, he added.

The company had duped many persons in various districts of Odisha including, Koraput, Khurda, Sambalpur, and Ganjam.