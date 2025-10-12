Congress flays UP govt over Valmiki family meeting, demands Rs 50 lakh compensation

New Delhi: The Congress has strongly criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s meeting with the family of Hariom Valmiki, a Dalit man who was allegedly lynched in Raebareli over suspicion of theft.

Speaking to IANS, Congress spokesperson Surendra Rajput accused the BJP government of using the meeting as a photo-op, rather than ensuring real justice. “This is the real face of Yogi Adityanath and the BJP. After such a painful and tragic incident, the government is staging a meeting with the CM, while the truth is that the family deserves justice, not just a handshake,” Rajput said.

He further demanded that the state government immediately announce a compensation of Rs 50 lakh and provide a government job to a member of the bereaved family. Drawing a sharp comparison, he questioned the BJP’s commitment to its own supporters.

“I want to ask the BJP, what happened to Chandan Gupta, who was killed during a Tiranga Yatra in Kasganj? Was his family given a government job or proper compensation? Even after seven years, they’re still running from pillar to post. Despite being BJP supporters, their cries have been met with silence,” Rajput added.

Earlier in the day, Hariom’s family met CM Yogi at his official residence in Lucknow. The Chief Minister assured the family that “every tear will be accounted for” and that the state government would ensure strict punishment for the accused through strong legal representation in court.

Hariom’s wife, Sangeeta Valmiki, along with her father and daughter, met the Chief Minister. After the meeting, she told the media, “Only Baba (Yogi Adityanath) can protect Dalits. We are fully satisfied with the government’s action and are confident that we will get justice.”

CM Yogi also assured the family of comprehensive support from the government. He announced that they would be provided housing under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana, and Sangeeta would be given a permanent job at her current workplace. The Chief Minister added that the family would be covered under all state welfare schemes.

“Protection, dignity, and justice for the Dalits, the underprivileged, and the oppressed are the top priorities of this government,” CM Yogi said.