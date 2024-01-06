Congress Follows ‘Anti-Hindu policy’ – Opposition Leader Ashok

Udupi: “Congress government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is following “anti-Hindu” policies”, alleged the Opposition Leader in the Legislative Assembly R Ashok in Udupi on January 6.

Speaking to media persons R Ashok alleged, “Siddaramaiah in his previous stint as Chief Minister too had adopted the same policies and the same is being continued. Congress is following the divide-and-rule policy which it inherited from the British”.

Ashok further said, “The Congress party is trying to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims. Out of fear Muslims are also maintaining a distance from Congress. The Congress is desperate today to woo people of a particular community”.

Ashok also said that Siddaramaiah is continuously trying to harass the BJP workers. The Congress party will not win any Lok Sabha seat in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in the State.

The state government is divided into Siddaramaiah faction and DKS faction. Both of them are on the path of quarrel. The matter of three DCMs in the state is a plan by Siddaramaiah. If DK Shivakumar is arrested in a cheating case, CM Siddaramaiah is directly responsible for that.

Deve Gowda is also now an NDA partner. He also wants Modi to be the Prime Minister. He is also trying to resolve the differences in the JDS party, Ashok said.



