Congress government to celebrate 10 years of Article 371 (J) in Kalyan Karnataka region

Kalaburagi (Karnataka): Karnataka’s Congress government is all set to celebrate the completion of 10 years of the implementation of Article 371 (J), which provides a special status for the most backward region enabling the people to get reservation in jobs and funds for development, in the state’s Hyderabad-Karnataka region, also known as the Kalyan Karnataka region, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Tuesday.

“Implementation of Article 371 (J) is completing 10 years, and a programme is being planned to celebrate this milestone. To mark the occasion, the Jayadeva Hospital, which includes 371 beds, will be inaugurated next month,” Shivakumar said.

Talking to reporters in Kalaburagi, he said: “Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge brought an international standard ESI hospital to Kalaburagi which is now developing as the third health hub in the state. Indira Gandhi Mother and Child Hospital, Kidwai, and Jayadeva Hospitals are being constructed in the district. As a result, the people of this region will no longer need to travel to Bengaluru or Hyderabad for medical care. The date for the celebration programme will be finalised after discussions with two leaders of the opposition parties.”

“Mallikarjun Kharge took the lead in implementing Article 371 (J) for the development of Kalyana Karnataka region. This has led to educational, industrial, and social revolutions in the region.”

Article 371(J) provides for special provisions for the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, which comprises the Kalaburagi, Bidar, Raichur, Koppal, Yadgir and Bellary districts.

This article was inserted into the Constitution by the 98th Constitutional Amendment Act of 2012. Under Article 371 (J), the President is empowered to provide that the Governor of Karnataka would have special responsibility for the establishment of a separate development board for the Hyderabad-Karnataka region, that a report on the working of the board would be placed every year in the Assembly, provision for the equitable allocation of funds for developmental expenditure over the region, the reservation of seats in educational and vocational training institutions in the region for students who belong to the region, and the reservation in state government posts in the region for persons who belong to the region.

On the Tungabhadra dam gate snag, Shivakumar said: “The chain link of the 19th gate of the 70-year-old Tungabhadra dam located near Bellary broke accidentally. The BJP and others criticised us harshly. We worked day and night without rest. Engineers and technicians were immediately called to reinstall the gate. Every worker took an oath to complete the work. The government will soon honour all the labourers, engineers, technicians, and officials who contributed to this task.”

“Saving the dam itself was a great miracle. By repairing the gate, we saved the water meant for farmers. The entire nation was watching anxiously, wondering what might happen. We have succeeded in this task. That’s why I keep saying that criticism will fade, but the work will remain,” he added.

“To repair the gate, it was necessary to release some water into the river. Now, with the blessing of Varuna (the water god), it is raining. We will release water to the farmers, and we will ensure that farmers are protected,” Shivakumar said.



