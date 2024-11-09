Congress govt in Karnataka will not complete its full term: Deve Gowda

Ramanagara: Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda appealed to people to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy in the by-elections.

“The Congress government in Karnataka will not complete its full term,” he underlined.

Deve Gowda made the statements on his fifth consecutive day of campaigning for NDA candidate, his grandson, Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

He addressed gatherings in SM Halli and Malur town, and Channapatna.

Recalling his initial steps in Channapatna politics in 1957, he said that he has a longstanding connection with the region.

He criticised Congress leaders, stating, “There’s no politician who has the morality to stand in front of me in Congress today.”

Deve Gowda maintained that he is dedicating his efforts to “strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi” and ensuring support for H.D. Kumaraswamy’s role as a Union minister.

Reiterating his commitment to the Mekedatu project, he assured voters, “If Nikhil Kumaraswamy wins, we will fight in both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha to make the Mekedatu project a reality.”

Deve Gowda also criticised the INDIA bloc questioning “is there any leader in their alliance who can become PM? Can Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin or West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee become PM?”

Questioning the guarantees, the former PM highlighted that “one of the guarantees out of the five guarantees has collapsed and other guarantees will not sustain long enough. There’s no guarantee that even this government (Congress) will complete its full term.”

Adding on, he said, “I will ensure to include the Kadugollas and Bestha communities into the Scheduled Caste category.”

Former Deputy CM and BJP MLA C.N. Ashwath Narayan lauded H.D. Deve Gowda has been a friend of the poor and “Raitha Bandhu” (friend of farmers) stating that he had made lifelong contributions to development and irrigation.

Ashwath Narayan highlighted Deve Gowda’s role in advancing critical projects across Karnataka, emphasising that the Sattegala project is essential for local irrigation needs.



