Congress Govt’s Refusal to Transfer Suhas Shetty Case to NIA: What Are They Afraid Of?

Mangalore: The Congress government’s refusal to hand over the investigation of Suhas Shetty’s murder to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raises deeply troubling questions. This is not merely administrative hesitation — it reflects a dangerous intent to shield a growing nexus of radical elements emboldened under its watch.

In what appears to be a coordinated effort, senior Congress leaders — including the Speaker and the Home Minister — rushed to dismiss the murder as “just another crime,” hurriedly denying any ideological motive or connection to known extremist elements.

The Speaker’s remarks, made even before investigations could begin, sought to absolve individuals who are now named as accused. What explains this urgency to deny and deflect?

Despite the PFI ban in September 2022, investigations — including an India Today undercover report in 2023 — revealed that its members had regrouped and continued operations under the SDPI banner, their political front. In coastal Karnataka, SDPI leaders openly admitted that “the PFI cadre is now the SDPI cadre.” The exposé revealed how they evaded arrests through tactical anonymity — no records, no names — and how remittances and logistical support from within Dakshina Kannada and beyond have only strengthened their anti-national activities.

Since the Congress came to power in 2023, key accused in the Praveen Nettaru case were found to be still operating within Karnataka, some even evading arrest for over a year:

• Mustafa Paichar, a PFI-trained arms handler and conspirator in the Nettaru murder was arrested only in May 2024 from Hassan.

• Kodaje Mohammed Sherif, a senior PFI state executive, was nabbed at Delhi airport in December 2024, after operating from abroad.

• Ateeq Ahmed, who helped Paichar escape to Chennai, was arrested in January 2025.

These arrests, all made by the NIA, not state authorities, confirm that PFI-linked elements continued to enjoy safe haven in Karnataka under the Congress regime.

This is not an isolated case — it reflects the Congress party’s familiar pattern: camouflaging anti-national activities as mere reactionary rivalries. The same leaders who bent over backwards to offer a clean chit to Fasil’s family were the first to label Suhas Shetty a ‘rowdy sheeter’, attempting to rob the case of its ideological reality.

A murder initially brushed off as a personal rivalry suddenly became “communal” the moment the truth about those involved started to emerge. This convenient labelling, calculated to derail investigations and mislead the public by twisting facts, must end.

The people of Dakshina Kannada and Karnataka deserve transparency and justice — not excuses, not scripted investigations, and certainly not selective silence.

We demand the immediate transfer of the Suhas Shetty case to the NIA. Because this is not about a murder alone, it is crucial to dismantling the anti-national nexus that feeds on our soil and bleeds it too, with the patronage of this Congress Govt and its disgusting appeasement politics which aim to derail Bharat’s progress.

It is simply ‘fundamentalism versus nationalism’.

Justice for Suhas is justice for all our Hindu Karyakartas who have sacrificed their lives for Ma Bharati and Karnataka.