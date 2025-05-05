Global Dermatology Collaboration Takes Root: Brawijaya University Faculty Visits Father Muller Institutions Under GPEC Initiative

Father Muller Medical College Hospital, Mangaluru, May 5, 2025: In a landmark moment for international medical collaboration, the Department of Dermatology at Father Muller Medical College Hospital (FMMCH) played host to Prof. Dehlya Widasmara, Associate Professor at the Department of Dermatology, Venereology, and Aesthetic Medicine, Dr. Saiful Anwar General Hospital – Faculty of Medicine, Brawijaya University, Malang, Indonesia, as part of the prestigious Global Partnerships for Education and Care (GPEC) programme.

The GPEC programme, an initiative of the International League of Dermatological Societies (ILDS), aims to enhance the global standard of dermatological education and care by creating collaborative partnerships between selected institutions. Father Muller Medical College Hospital is proud to be among just 12 institutions globally chosen for this two-year ILDS-funded collaboration, paired with Brawijaya University, a leading center of dermatological education in Indonesia.

The welcome ceremony was presided over by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), who warmly welcomed the guest and addressed the gathering. Speaking on the occasion, Fr Richard emphasized the joy and value of such international collaborations, highlighting that the exchange of ideas, faculty, and students can foster a deeper global understanding of skin diseases, especially in the context of emerging challenges and regional variations in dermatological care.

He praised Dr Ramesh Bhat, senior dermatologist and Head of FMRC, stating that it was under his stalwart leadership that FMMC was selected as one of the 12 partner institutions worldwide—a significant recognition of the department’s historic and ongoing work. Fr Richard also reflected on the legacy of leprosy care at FMCI and the department’s remarkable journey in managing neglected tropical diseases, combining clinical excellence with community service and academic rigor.

Fr Richard highlighted the legacy of the Dermatology Department, which began its Postgraduate programme in 1991—six years before the launch of the MBBS course in 1997—making it a rare distinction shared only by two other institutions in India.

Also present at the event were Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo (Director-Designate, FMCI), Dean Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Rev. Fr Ajith B Menezes (Administrator, FMMC), Rev. Fr George Jeevan Sequeira (Administrator, FMMCH), Dr Venkatesh B M (Vice Dean), and Dr Uday Kumar (Medical Superintendent), along with senior faculty and staff from the Dermatology department.

Associate Prof. Dr Dehlya Widasmara, the visiting faculty from Indonesia, was introduced as a leading figure in dermatological innovation and education. Her work spans AI in dermatology, tropical skin diseases, and public health education. Her many accolades include the MURI Award for the longest live skin education broadcast, multiple innovation awards for her creations like DAMBAKU Lotion (a neem-based treatment for scabies), and the INSERT app (an AI tool for scabies detection). She has also authored several books and scientific articles and has presented at key global dermatology congresses.

Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, her colleagues Dr. Lita Setyowatie and Dr. Nurrahama Wahyu Fitriyani could not attend the visit. Special appreciation was extended to Dr. Ramesh Bhat for his foresight and encouragement in applying for the GPEC programme on behalf of the institution.

During the event, Prof. Dr. Michelle Fernandes, presented a detailed report on departmental and student development initiatives, while Prof. Dr. Rochelle Monteiro, the secondary GPEC programme lead, shared insights on current collaborative activities being undertaken by both partner institutions.

The GPEC partnership includes virtual educational sessions, shared access to the GPEC Knowledge Hub, and reciprocal in-person visits, all aimed at fostering meaningful academic exchange and research collaboration in dermatology.

About Brawijaya University

Universitas Brawijaya in Malang, Indonesia, established in 1963, is one of the top-ranked universities in the country, renowned for its medical faculty and contributions to healthcare innovation and tropical dermatology.

About Father Muller Charitable Institutions

Founded in 1880 by Rev. Fr Augustus Muller, FMCI is a beacon of medical care and education in India. The Department of Dermatology at FMMCH has a longstanding reputation for excellence in clinical care, research, and academic leadership, especially in the management of leprosy, pigmentary disorders, and infectious skin diseases. The department has been honored with the Best Department Award by IADVL Karnataka multiple times and continues to be a center of excellence in the region.

This exchange marks a new chapter in FMCI’s global outreach—bridging borders for better skin health and stronger academic ties across continents.



