Congress has Lost Moral Rights to Govern, CM Should Resign for Defending Anti-Nationals – Capt Brijesh Chowta

Mangaluru: “The cabal of Congress and its cabal of agenda-driven journalists and self-proclaimed fact-checkers should apologise to the nation for desperately trying to cover up an anti-national act. The curtains are finally down on the sham of an act that the Congress in Karnataka has been putting up since 27 February 2024. Congress has lost all moral rights to govern, CM Siddaramaiah should resign for defending anti-nationals”, stated the State Secretary of BJP, Capt Brijesh Chowta in a press statement, issued on March 4.

In his press statement, Capt Brijesh stated, “Supporters of the Congress dared to scream “Pakistan Zindabad’ within the premises of the Vidhan Soudha as they celebrated the election win of Nasir Hussain to the Rajya Sabha. Hussain instead of reprimanding those who dared praise an enemy nation arrogantly rebuked the reporter who questioned such behaviour. Congress leadership neither had the courtesy to apologise to the media for such rude and arrogant behaviour but also went all out to defend the accused, trying to paint it as a case of being misheard”.

He further stated, “Ministers, including CM Siddaramaiah left no stone unturned to safeguard those who they very well knew had done what comes naturally to the likes of Congress party workers – supporting those that bleed Bharat. Self-proclaimed fact-checkers and certain journalists too jumped in to brush it under the carpet. But we stand vindicated with the press release by the Vidhan Soudha police about the arrest

of the offenders. They tried hard to silence us – but how will they now deny the truth and veracity of the FSL report?”.

How will they explain the arrest of the said accused based on the FSL report? Kannada media has largely always and in this case, more so been upholding its nationalistic values and been a strong supporter in this fight against such anti-national behaviour. We thank them for the same as they have proven their role as a pillar of democracy. The fear of our PM Narendra Modi coming back to power has hand-made the Congress desperate to keep indulging in appeasement politics – nothing else explains this disastrous attempt at denying that the statement was ever made.

While their supreme leader makes casteist statements threatening the unity and integrity of our country, their party workers dare shout slogans that are an attack on the sovereignty of Bharat. While we stress Vikas, they have always only focused on Vivaad, which is what put our country in a slow growth mode for decades. But times have changed and they can no longer manoeuvre and distort facts like they did our history. CM Siddharamaiah must apologise to the people of Karnataka and the institution of democracy – they have lost all moral rights to govern this state.