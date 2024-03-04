Caste Census Report Recommendations will Help Uplifting all Communities – Jayaprakash Hegde

Udupi: “The caste census report that has been submitted to the government is a comprehensive one and has recommendations to uplift all communities”, said K Jayaprakash Hegde, former chairperson of Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission in Udupi on Monday, March 4.

In ‘Meet the Press’ held at Udupi Press Club, Hegde said that 1.66 lakh enumerators, including 1.33 lakh teachers and other officials, have participated in the survey. Deputy Commissioners of each district have ensured proper collection of information. He and other commission members have visited places to see the socio-economic and educational conditions of people from different communities. “So no one can comment and say that the survey is done unscientifically,” he said.

When pointed out the claim of Siddaganga Swami, the head of Siddaganga Math, that the survey was done without visiting every household, Hegde said that the survey covered 97% of the population as per the 2011 census. The survey has 54 components and one among them was caste.

Denying allegations of deliberate undercounting of the dominant Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities in the survey, Hegde said that the ‘leaked’ part of the survey recommendations available on social media was incomplete. Details of all the castes surveyed have not come to the fore.

Hegde also said that the services of experts have been taken to prepare the report, wherein various indicators have been considered. The report has been prepared to give justice to all communities. Justifiable recommendations have been made to uplift several microscopic communities, which are voiceless. ‘‘I hope the State government, which accepted the report, will bring it to the cabinet for discussion and implement its recommendations’’, he said.

When asked whether he will join any political party and contest for the Lok Sabha elections, Hegde said he is still contemplating the matter.