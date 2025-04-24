Congress Leader Sudheer Kumar Murolli Accuses Security Failure in Kashmir Terrorist Attack

Udupi: Sudheer Kumar Murolli, a key member of the Congress publicity committee, has accused the government of security failure in Kashmir, which attracts thousands of tourists without proper security. He made these remarks at a protest meeting organized by the Udupi District Congress, condemning the central government’s anti-people policies.

Murolli recalled that in 2012 when Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister, Narendra Modi had questioned how terrorists managed to smuggle weapons despite controlling the borders, army, and intelligence agencies. Murolli pointed out that Modi has been in power for 12 years now, and questions need to be raised about the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam that killed 28 people.

The Congress leader criticized the current government’s policies, saying they burden the common people with price hikes and introduce laws that create divisions among religions. He contrasted this with the previous UPA regime, which implemented popular schemes like the Right to Education (RTE) and employment guarantee to promote food security and education.

Murolli alleged that the central government is increasing prices and introducing laws like the Waqf Act that create divisions among religions. He also pointed out that while the central government burdens the common people with price hikes, in the state, the BJP itself, led by Vijayaendra, is staging protests against the same central government.

Former Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake also spoke at the meeting, alleging that the BJP-led central government collects Rs. 4.5 lakh crore from Karnataka through GST but does not return the due amount of Rs. 50,000 crore to the state. He accused the central government of taking positions against land, water, resources, and language.

Before the protest meeting, a rally was held from Kapu Sri Lakshmi Janardhana Temple to Kapu Pete. The rally expressed dissatisfaction against the fuel price hike by pulling an ox cart. Thousands of party workers participated in the rally, displaying placards condemning the central government’s policies.

The Congress party demanded action against price hikes and misuse of agencies like IT, ED, and CBI. They also criticized the central government’s policies, saying they are anti-people and create divisions among religions. The party emphasized the need for the government to take steps to address the grievances of the people and ensure their welfare.

At the meeting, tributes were paid to the Pahalgam victims and Christian spiritual leader Pope Francis. The meeting was attended by prominent party leaders, including Udupi District Congress President Ashok Kodavuru, former MLA Gopal Poojary, and others.



