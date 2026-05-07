Congress on edge as Kerala CM race enters crucial phase

Thiruvananthapuram: The high-stakes battle for Kerala’s next Chief Minister entered a decisive phase on Thursday with Congress leader V.D. Satheesan commencing talks with party observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken in Thiruvananthapuram.

The observers, along with Congress general secretary in charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunsi, are expected to individually meet all the 63 newly elected party’s MLAs before preparing their report for the party high command in New Delhi.

Ahead of the meeting, the newly elected MLAs would assemble in the state party headquarters.

With the Congress emerging as the single largest party in the UDF’s emphatic victory, the consultations are being viewed as crucial in determining who will lead the government after a decade-long Left rule under Pinarayi Vijayan.

What was initially expected to be a routine leadership exercise has now transformed into one of the most intense succession battles the Congress has witnessed in decades.

The contest has effectively narrowed down to three powerful contenders: Satheesan, veteran leader Ramesh Chennithala and AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal.

While Satheesan is seen as the face of the Congress resurgence in Kerala and the architect of the aggressive anti-Left campaign that culminated in the UDF’s landslide, Chennithala continues to enjoy the backing of a section of senior leaders and organisational loyalists.

The late entry of Venugopal into the race, however, has dramatically altered the political atmosphere both within the party and outside it.

Ever since Venugopal’s name surfaced as a possible consensus candidate, there has been a growing public backlash from sections of Congress supporters and voters who believe the leadership mantle should remain with someone actively involved in state politics.

Social media campaigns, public appeals and even open letters by political commentators have urged Venugopal to remain in New Delhi and continue focusing on national responsibilities alongside Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress high command is understood to be closely monitoring not just the legislative arithmetic inside the party but also the wider public sentiment.

Senior leaders admit privately that the decision is turning into a touch-and-go affair, with every camp attempting to demonstrate strength without triggering a damaging internal confrontation.

Adding to the complexity is the Congress leadership’s concern over factional mobilisation spilling into the public domain.

Reports of organised receptions, slogan shouting and competing demonstrations by supporters of various leaders have reportedly not gone down well with the central leadership.

Rahul Gandhi is learnt to have sought detailed feedback on the developments before a final call is taken.

The role of alliance partners, too, is expected to weigh heavily in the deliberations. Leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League have publicly praised Satheesan’s leadership during the election campaign, while also maintaining that the UDF should avoid unnecessary disputes after securing a historic mandate of 102 seats.

For now, Kerala waits anxiously as Congress attempts to balance ambition, perception and internal equations in choosing the man who will lead the state into a new political chapter.