Congress party in Kerala mulling Christian state party president

Thiruvananthapuram: With the BJP gaining ground among the Christian vote bank in Kerala — traditionally a Congress stronghold — key leaders within the Congress party are seriously considering appointing a Christian as the state party president. This move is seen as a strategy to counter the BJP’s growing outreach to the Christian community.

Christians in Kerala account for approximately 18-19 per cent of the state’s 3.3 crore population. Historically, the Congress party has had five Christian leaders helm the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), with the last being P.P. Thankachan in 2004. Other notable Christian leaders who have held this post include K.C. Abraham, A.K. Antony (for two terms), K.M. Chandy, and A.L. Jacob.

According to a media critic, the urgency for a leadership change within the Congress arises from the unexpected victory of BJP candidate Suresh Gopi in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“Thrissur is a district where the Christian community, particularly the Catholic segment, has significant influence. Gopi’s win shocked the Congress, which not only failed to retain the seat but was pushed to the third place. Since then, Congress leaders have been working tirelessly to stem the loss of Christian votes, and many believe appointing a Christian president is the way forward,” said the critic, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The idea reportedly gained traction after a prominent church leader and a Christian Member of Parliament met Sonia Gandhi last month to advocate for the appointment of a Christian KPCC president.

Currently, the Congress party in Kerala has a mix of experienced and emerging Christian leaders who could take up the role. Among the seasoned veterans are Sunny Joseph and Benny Behanan, while younger leaders like Roji M. John and Hibi Eden have also proven their capabilities.

Notably, A.K. Antony, now 84, was just 33 when he became the KPCC president in 1973, setting a precedent for young leadership in the party.

At present, K. Sudhakaran, the Lok Sabha MP from Kannur, is the Congress party chief in Kerala. However, his declining health and diminishing influence have raised questions about his ability to lead the party effectively, especially with local body elections scheduled for next year and Assembly elections in 2026.

Among potential successors, Sunny Joseph, a three-time legislator and close to Sudhakaran, appears to have an edge. Known for his clean image and ability to steer clear of controversies, Joseph could emerge as a strong candidate to rejuvenate the party’s fortunes in the state.

Whether the Congress will make this strategic move remains to be seen, but the demand for change is clearly mounting.