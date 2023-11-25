Congress plans to finish Telangana campaigning with mega public meeting with Sonia Gandhi present too



New Delhi: With the campaigning for the Telangana Assembly elections inching closer to its end, the Congress has planned a very aggressive campaigns in the last leg with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holding multiple public meetings in the state.

The party has also planned a mega show of strength with Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi holding a joint rally along with Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi before culminating its campaigning, party sources said.

According to party sources, Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will be addressing several public meetings in the last three days.

The source said that Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will be addressing three public meetings each on an average per day till the last day, while Kharge will be holding one or two rallies on an average in last three days of the poll campaigning.

The source said that a mega show has been planned to bring an end to the campaigning in the state on November 28 where Sonia Gandhi will be also present.

Sonia Gandhi had not addressed a single public meting in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram during this campaigning for these elections. She had addressed her last public meeting on September 17 in Telangana near Hyderabad’s Tukkuguda and announced the party’s six guarantees for the southern state.

She had announced that Rs 2,500 per month financial assistance will be given to women in Telangana under the Mahalakshmi scheme, gas cylinders at Rs 500, and free travel for women in TSRC buses across the state to “fulfill the aspirations of the people” and stressed the party is committed to fulfill each one of these guarantees.

“It is my dream to see a Congress government in Telangana that will work for the people belonging to all societies.

“I, along with my colleagues, had the opportunity to be part of the birth of this great state Telangana. Now it is our duty to take it to a new height,” she had said.

The Congress had ran an aggressive campaign in the state, where it is seeking to wrest the power from the BRS led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Polling for the 119-member Telangana Assembly is scheduled on November 30 and counting of votes wil take place on December 3, along with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Mizoram.