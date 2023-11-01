Consecration ceremony of Ram temple to be live streamed



Ayodhya (UP): The consecration ceremony of Ram temple will be live streamed across the globe to enable devotees to watch the historical event.

The Ram Temple Trust has made arrangements to set up television screens at temples in every village and town where live feed of the entire ceremony will be screened.

Trust members said this will also help to ease the pressure of footfall at Ayodhya.

Arrangements have been made for devotees across the country to perform bhajan-kirtan in their nearby temples and watch the live telecast of Lord Ram’s consecration rituals.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai said that a new office has been opened in Ayodhya for the exchange of information regarding the consecration ceremony.

Liaison officer Kaustubh Karmarkar has been appointed to this office. Other than a separate website for the event, WhatsApp and help desk numbers have also been issued by the Trust.