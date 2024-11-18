Considering legal action against Maha govt’s false ads on our guarantees, says K’taka CM

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Monday that legal action is being considered against “false” advertisements by the Maharashtra government over guarantees in Karnataka published to misguide people during the Assembly election.

He was speaking to the media here after garlanding the statue of Kanakadasa and offering floral tributes during the Kanaka Jayanti celebrations.

CM Siddaramaiah slammed the Maharashtra government for allegedly publishing misleading advertisements regarding guarantee schemes implemented in the state. “The misleading advertisements by the Maharashtra government are aimed at luring voters. The legal action is being considered against them,” he said.

The CM further reiterated that the commitment of his government to uphold guarantees and fight for Karnataka’s rightful share of resources will be fulfilled.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said, “They (BJP) have confused the people that we have not implemented the guarantees in Karnataka. We have given advertisements and conducted press conferences issuing clarifications. Karnataka has become a model state in terms of implementation of guarantees.”

“BJP party has campaigned that we have not implemented the guarantee schemes at all in Karnataka. We have given an open offer that if anyone wants to come down to Karnataka to check on this, we will make arrangements. If Maharashtra CM, Dy CMs, and ministers want to come down, we will make special flight arrangements to see the implementation of the guarantees here,” he asserted.

CM Siddaramaiah further claimed that Karnataka contributes Rs 4.50 lakh crore in taxes to the Centre but receives only Rs 59,000 crore in return.

“What happens to the rest? Leaders like former PM HD Deve Gowda and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy should explain why they didn’t speak up when Karnataka was denied its fair share,” he said.

He also accused Union Ministers from Karnataka, Pralhad Joshi and Kumaraswamy of not doing enough to address the state’s issues.

CM Siddaramaiah criticized the Centre for reducing NABARD funding to Karnataka. “Last year, NABARD provided a Rs 5,600 crore loan, but this year it has been reduced to Rs 2,340 crore. This is unfair. What are Union Ministers Kumaraswamy and Pralhad Joshi doing about this? Such actions betray our farmers,” he charged.

He added that his government had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about the issue.

“When I came to power, we introduced interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh and loans up to Rs 15 lakh at a 3 per cent interest rate. What is Nirmala Sitharaman doing for Karnataka under her portfolio?” he questioned.

The CM further accused the Centre of failing to fulfil promises made under the 15th Finance Commission. “Though Rs 11,595 crore was announced, where is the funding? BJP states do not provide such guarantees, while we are delivering schemes worth Rs 56,000 crore,” he added.

On the issue of review of BPL ration cards, CM Siddaramaiah again clarified that only ineligible Below Poverty Line cards will be cancelled, and eligible poor individuals will not lose their cards.

He asserted that the Anna Bhagya scheme was implemented by his government, not by BJP or JD(S). “It was this Siddaramaiah government that provided free rice in 2017, making it free from a nominal price to free. BJP has not implemented such schemes anywhere.”

“In which BJP-ruled states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, or Haryana have they implemented such programmes?” he questioned.

Responding to a question about sudden reductions in BPL cards, he clarified that eligible individuals would not be affected.

Reacting to Union Minister Kumaraswamy’s statement questioning the guarantees and the state’s handling of taxpayers’ money, CM Siddaramaiah retorted, “When Kumaraswamy was in power, did he implement any guarantee schemes? What moral right does he have to comment on this?”



