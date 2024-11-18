K’taka Minister Zameer’s racist remarks unacceptable: Ex-CM Bommai

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai slammed Housing and Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan over his racist remarks on Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, stating that such comments are not acceptable in a civil society.

Speaking to the media persons in Bengaluru on Monday, Bommai said, “Everyone deserves respect, whether rich or poor. No one can demean another person. Those with awareness will never make such statements,” he said.

Zameer Ahmad Khan, Housing and Waqf minister of Karnataka had stirred a controversy some days ago when addressed Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy as ‘Kaala Kumaraswamy’.

Though hours later, he tendered an apology stating, “We both are very close. He used to fondly address me as “kulla” (shorty) and I used to address him as “kariyanna” (blacky, kaalia).”

Kumaraswamy stated, “Do you think I come from such a background to address Minister Zameer as ‘shorty’ and to be called as ‘kariya’ (Kaala, blacky) by him? His words show his culture.”

“The Congress leaders are claiming that we were close and racist remarks are not a big deal. If they have any shame, they should know we were close, the closeness was over politics and it was not on personal levels,” he further clarified.

He also slammed the Congress ministers who have been either tacitly or openly supporting Zameer’s racist jibe at him.

Karnataka Congress President and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had stated, “Primarily it is their personal matter. Minister Zameer should not have spoken like this. Distinction over fair or dark skin is not correct. He should not have spoken about it. As the state President of the party, I am stating that what Minister Zameer said is wrong.”

When asked about the Lokayukta report dismissing Congress’ accusations of 40 per cent corruption against the previous BJP government, Basavaraj Bommai refused to comment in detail.

“I won’t speak on this matter now. Our state president and opposition leader have already addressed it. I will respond after the by-election results are announced on November 23,” Bommai said.

Regarding the Congress government’s ongoing investigations against the previous BJP government, Bommai maintained his stance of withholding comments until after the by-election results. “I will address all these questions after the results are out,” he stated.



