Continued Rainfall in District: Low-lying Areas Flooded Again in Kundapur and Byndoor

Kundapur: Prolonged heavy rainfall since Wednesday night has caused flooding in low-lying areas of Kundapur and Byndoor taluks, increasing anxiety among riverbank residents.

Flooding has severely damaged houses, agricultural fields, and gardens in Kudru, Salabud, Badakere, Chikkalli, Padukone, and Maravanthe areas along the Souparnika River. Connecting roads are submerged, forcing residents to use boats to transport essential items. Local youth have captured drone footage to draw attention to the affected areas.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Dr K. Vidya Kumari visited flood-affected areas in Kundapur, including Ombathukere and Kharvi Kere, on Thursday. She listened to residents’ grievances and reprimanded officials for not clearing drains and canals, a recurring issue. She emphasized the need for proactive measures instead of reacting only after disasters occur.

Residents complained about dirty water from a private flat causing health concerns. The DC suggested serving notices to flat owners and landowners responsible for waterlogging and recovering costs from them.

Officials present included Assistant Commissioner Maheshchandra, Tahsildar H.S. Shobhalakshmi, Municipal Chief Officer Manjunath A.R., Health Inspector Raghavendra Naik, Engineer Guruprasad Shetty, and Arun Barretto.

MLA A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi visited the Khadvekere area, advising the public to be cautious and vigilant due to unexpected rainfall. He asked them to contact the taluk administration for emergency needs and assured them there was no need to panic.